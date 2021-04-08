Oracle directors urge judge to end "outrageous" diversity lawsuit

Attorneys for officers and directors of Oracle Corp urged a San Francisco federal judge on Thursday to dismiss what they called an “outrageous” shareholder derivative lawsuit alleging the corporate leaders covered up racial discrimination at the company.

During a Zoom hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, Jordan Eth and Christin Hill of Morrison & Foerster argued that the lawsuit contains no concrete claims to support allegations that the defendants allowed discriminatory hiring and pay practices at the business software maker and failed to seek out diverse candidates for its board.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2OwHBhA