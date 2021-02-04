IN BRIEF: SEC sues Giuliani associate, partner for fraud

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued an associate of former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his business partner on Thursday over an alleged scheme to bilk investors in an insurance venture, allegations that mirror a criminal case where the partner has already pleaded guilty.

The SEC alleges Lev Parnas, 48, and David Correia, 45, committed fraud and acted as unregistered brokers in soliciting $2 million from investors in their company Fraud Guarantee, which they advertised as developing an insurance product to protect investors from fraud. The SEC seeks civil penalties, disgorgement of profits and an order barring them from violating securities laws.

