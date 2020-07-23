Pivotal Software, banks win dismissal of lawsuit over IPO

Pivotal Software Inc, a cloud computing company which merged with VMWare last year, has won the dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit accusing it and its executives of misleading investors in its $638 million initial public offering in April 2018 and the following months.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco found that the investors, led by the Oklahoma City Employee Retirement System and the Police Retirement System of St. Louis, had not alleged any false statements. The dismissal was without prejudice.

