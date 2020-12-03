Prosecutors urge 2nd Circuit to restore ex-hedge fund executives' convictions

A Brooklyn federal prosecutor on Thursday urged a U.S. appeals court to reinstate the convictions of Mark Nordlicht, the founder of Platinum Partners and a former executive of the now-defunct hedge fund, saying a district court judge overstepped his authority by reversing the jury’s guilty verdicts.

Lauren Elbert told a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn should not have second-guessed the jury that convicted Nordlicht and Platinum’s former co-chief investment officer, David Levy, in July 2019. While courts can overturn verdicts in rare instances, they are not permitted to take over the jury’s role and “re-weigh” the evidence if they don’t agree with the result, Elbert said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2JKInoB