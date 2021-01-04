Neither side wins legal fees in 'Pyrrhic' M&A victory

A Delaware judge has ordered the buyer and sellers of Plimus Inc to foot their own legal bills totaling $56.8 million in an eight-year fight over an investment fund’s $115 million acquisition of the e-commerce company, comparing the case to a “Pyrrhic” victory where “neither party has truly prevailed.”

Great Hill Partners, which bought Plimus in 2011, and the company’s former owners including Susquehanna Growth Equity agreed in their contract to allow a court to award fees on an “equitable basis” in the event of a legal dispute over the sale with no clear winner. In a ruling on Dec. 31, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III wrote that the mixed results in the case, which came after 600 filings, a 10-day trial and “enormous effort” by attorneys at seven law firms dictated that neither side should pay the other’s fees.

