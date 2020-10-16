Manufacturers seek to intervene in SEC proxy rule fight

A manufacturing industry group has asked a Washington, D.C. federal court to let it intervene in a lawsuit challenging a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rule restricting proxy advisors, saying companies will be harmed if the rule is overturned.

The National Association of Manufacturers, represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, said in a motion on Thursday that the rule protected its members from proxy advice that was inaccurate, marred by conflicts of interest, or sought to shape company practices rather than advise on them.

