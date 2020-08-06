2nd Circuit partly revives Rio Tinto shareholder lawsuit

A federal appeals court has partially revived a proposed class action against mining giant Rio Tinto and former top executives stemming from the company’s failed venture in Mozambique.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that investor Anton Colbert had not "abandoned" one specific factual allegation by failing to raise it in opposing Rio Tinto's motion to dismiss, ordering a district judge to address the merits of that allegation. However, the circuit upheld the dismissal of the rest of the lawsuit. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2XAgy6s