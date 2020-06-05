Westlaw News
June 5, 2020

2nd Circuit urged to revive shareholder lawsuit against Rio Tinto

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A lawyer for investors on Thursday urged the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York to revive a class action against mining giant Rio Tinto stemming from a failed mining venture in Mozambique.

Kevin Green of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro argued to a three-judge panel that a lower court judge was wrong to find that the investors “abandoned” a key factual allegation by failing to raise it in opposing Rio Tinto’s motion to dismiss.

