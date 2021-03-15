XRP holders seek to intervene in SEC's Ripple lawsuit

A group of individuals who own digital tokens created by Ripple Labs Inc have asked a Manhattan federal judge to let them intervene in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s case against the company, which they say caused the cryptocurrency to lose billions in value.

Six holders of XRP, the world’s seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market value, including Jordan Deaton, filed a motion on Sunday seeking to represent themselves and others in the SEC’s lawsuit alleging XRP is an unregistered security. They say the token lost $15 billion in value when crypto exchanges in the U.S., including Coinbase, delisted or suspended trading in XRP after the SEC sued.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qMbg3j