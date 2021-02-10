Robinhood cites SEC bulletin as defense in trader lawsuit

Robinhood has opposed a trader’s bid to make the consumer-oriented brokerage allow purchases of volatile “meme” stocks, citing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s recent statement that brokerages have the right to restrict trades.

Robinhood user Levi Cobos is seeking a temporary restraining order banning Robinhood from “unpredictably” shutting off stock purchases, as it had amid increased demand during the so-called “Reddit rally” in late January. The brokerage, represented by Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Bird, Marella, Boxer, Wolpert, Nessim, Drooks, Lincenberg & Rhow, said in a brief filed on Monday that an order requiring it to handle every requested trade would leave it unable to manage risk and meet regulatory requirements.

