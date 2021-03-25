Robinhood, users seek to centralize dozens of trading halt cases

Attorneys for Robinhood Financial and users who have sued the mobile trading platform offered competing proposals on Thursday to a judicial panel considering how to streamline dozens of proposed class actions stemming from the brokerage’s reaction to a social media-fueled rally.

During oral arguments held by video, Kevin Orsini of Cravath, Swaine & Moore, who represents the company, urged the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to consolidate the cases in the Northern District of California, where parent company Robinhood Markets is based, or in the Middle District of Florida, where its clearing broker Robinhood Securities is located.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2PwWPTL