Judge resists Robinhood user's bid for restraining order on brokerage

Attorneys for a Robinhood customer urged a Los Angeles federal judge on Wednesday to block the trading platform from halting purchases in volatile “meme” stocks as it did during a recent social-media fueled rally, seeking to convince the judge to rethink a tentative ruling denying the request.

Joseph Kar, an attorney representing plaintiff Levi Cobos in a proposed class action, told U.S. District Judge Virginia Phillips during a remote hearing that the brokerage had not merely limited trades on a case-by-case basis, as he acknowledged it is allowed to, but rather prohibited purchases to lower the price of the stocks to protect its bottom line at customers’ expense.

