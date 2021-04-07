Robinhood seeks hearing officer's recusal in Massachusetts regulator's case

Robinhood on Wednesday argued that the presiding officer tasked with hearing charges from Massachusetts securities regulators that the online brokerage encourages inexperienced investors to place risky trades must recuse himself due to potential conflicts.

Timothy Burke, a lawyer for Robinhood at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, argued that Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin’s case was “novel” and that the presiding officer was involved in the recent adoption of a rule at the heart of the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3wDQoPW