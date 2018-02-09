VC fund cofounder sues Ropes & Gray for malpractice

The cofounder of Xfund, a venture capital fund which has backed startups including 23andMe, has filed a malpractice lawsuit against Ropes & Gray, accusing the law firm of secretly helping his partner seize control of the $100 million enterprise.

Xfund cofounder Hugo Van Vuuren in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston on Wednesday contends Ropes & Gray, while purporting to be counsel to the fund as a whole, worked behind the scenes to help his ex-partner Patrick Chung gain control.

