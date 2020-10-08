Royal Caribbean shareholders sue over COVID-19 disclosures

Royal Caribbean Cruises has been hit with a proposed class action in Miami federal court over allegations that the company failed to disclose decreased bookings due to the global pandemic early in the year and oversold its ability to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus aboard its ships.

The City of Riviera Beach General Employees Retirement System, represented by Labaton Sucharow, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday, seeking to represent a class of investors who bought shares between early February and mid-March. Royal Caribbean spokesman Jonathon Fishman said Thursday that the company had not yet been served with the complaint and had no immediate comment.

