D.C. Circuit questions ex-broker's bid to escape lifetime bar

Judges on a federal appeals panel in Washington, D.C. questioned a broker’s attempt to use a recent Supreme Court decision to overturn his lifetime bar from the securities industry on Thursday, suggesting they may be hesitant to reframe standards for the industry’s disciplinary process.

At oral arguments, two judges on a three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit seemed skeptical of the argument made by Sarah Levine of Jones Day that the Supreme Court’s 2017 ruling in Kokesh v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission required the court to rethink when sanctions on brokers like her client John M.E. Saad are impermissibly punitive.

