Hagens Berman accused of fabricating evidence in shareholder lawsuit

Chemical company Sasol Ltd has accused plaintiffs’ attorneys at Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro of fabricating confidential witness testimony to bolster their proposed class action alleging the company lied about the estimated cost of a $12.8 billion facility.

South Africa-based Sasol, represented by Weil, Gotshal & Manges, in a filing on Tuesday urged U.S. District Judge John Cronan of Manhattan to permanently dismiss the lawsuit, award it attorney fees and consider further sanctions against Hagens Berman, citing recent depositions, in which some of the confidential witnesses cited in the lawsuit disputed allegations attributed to them.

