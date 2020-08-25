Sasol must face investor suit over cost overruns

South African energy company Sasol Ltd must face an investor class action accusing it of lying to investors about the true cost of a multibillion project in Louisiana, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said Monday that the investors had alleged “strong evidence of knowing falsity” by Sasol executives, including former joint chief executives Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell, though he dismissed some claims in the case alleging misleading statements about the company’s internal controls.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jh3Phw