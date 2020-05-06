Dominion Energy unit reaches deal to settle SEC case over nuclear project

Dominion Energy Inc on Tuesday said it had agreed to pay a $25 million penalty to resolve claims by U.S. securities regulators that a South Carolina company it merged with misled investors about a failed $9 billion nuclear power plant project.

Dominion in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed that its SCANA Corp unit reached an agreement in principle with the agency to resolve a lawsuit it filed in February.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yxBH7Y