2nd Circuit rejects brokerage's bid to reverse $12 mln reporting penalty

A federal appeals court in New York on Friday rejected a Utah-based brokerage’s bid to reverse a $12 million civil fine imposed over its failure to adequately report suspicious transactions, rejecting its argument that the Securities and Exchange Commission does not have the authority to enforce anti-money laundering rules.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the SEC did not overstep its authority by enforcing regulations that required Alpine Securities Corp to file suspicious activity reports with the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

