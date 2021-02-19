Former Xerox executive urges 2nd Circuit to reject 'dangerous' SEC gag rule

A lawyer for former Xerox executive Barry Romeril urged the 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals on Friday to lift what she called a “gag order” included in Romeril’s settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, arguing the provision was unconstitutional.

Margaret Little of the New Civil Liberties Alliance told a three-judge panel that the SEC policy of letting defendants settle without admitting the agency’s allegations -- but only if they agree to not deny them or face having the case reopened -- violates Romeril’s First Amendment rights and the rights of the 98% of defendants who settle SEC civil cases.

