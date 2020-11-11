Sibanye beats shareholder suit over mine safety disclosures

A Brooklyn federal judge put an end to an investor lawsuit accusing South African mining company Sibanye Gold Ltd of hiding the cause of accidents at its mines, saying shareholders did not have any basis to allege the accidents were due to a compensation program that encouraged managers to cut corners.

U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto dismissed the case with prejudice on Tuesday, writing that a South African newspaper article based on an anonymous source was not enough to support the investors’ allegations against Sibanye, represented by Linklaters.

