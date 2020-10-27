Slack urges 9th Circ to end shareholder suit over direct listing

Slack Technologies Inc has asked a federal appeals court to reverse a judge’s ruling allowing an investor to sue over alleged misrepresentations in the registration statement for its 2019 direct listing, in a case that could have broad implications for companies seeking to use the relatively new offering format.

The company, represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, argued in a brief to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday that U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco erred in her April ruling that investor Fiyyaz Pirani had standing to sue under Section 11 of the Securities Act without showing he bought shares that were registered as a part of the direct listing, rather than shares that were exempt from registration.

