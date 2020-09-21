S&P employee charged with trading ahead of index changes

An employee at S&P Dow Jones Indices was arrested on insider trading charges on Monday for allegedly tipping an associate about when companies such as T-Mobile, Grubhub and others were added to or removed from S&P indices.

Brooklyn federal prosecutors charged Yinghang Yang, also known as James Yang, 27, of Flushing, New York, with one count of securities fraud over a series of put and call options purchased by an unnamed co-conspirator between April and October 2019. While working as a senior index manager at S&P Dow Jones Indices, Yang allegedly supplied the associate with inside information on changes to the indices and cash to make trades.

