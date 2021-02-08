SPAC shareholder sues to block merger with space telecoms company

A shareholder in a special purpose acquisition company has sued in Manhattan federal court to stop its merger with telecommunications company AST SpaceMobile until shareholders receive information on what other targets were considered.

In his lawsuit against New Providence Acquisition Corp. on Friday, shareholder Max Cullinan, represented by Monteverde & Associates, said the company must give investors more information before they vote on the proposed merger with AST SpaceMobile, a company that says it is developing the first space-based mobile network accessible to standard smart phones.

