Ex-State Street executive released amid COVID-19 outbreak

A federal judge in Boston ordered a former State Street executive released to home confinement on Friday because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the prison where he was serving an 18-month sentence for overcharging the bank’s customers by adding secret commissions to trades.

U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin said Ross McLellan, 48, should be released to home confinement after his attorney Martin Weinberg expressed concern about his vulnerability to a COVID-19 outbreak at FMC Devens, a prison in Ayer, Massachusetts, where more than 40% of the 740 inmates have tested positive for the virus and six have died. McLellan was serving his sentence at the facility’s minimum security camp but was assigned to work in its medical facility, where the outbreak is occurring, according to Weinberg.

