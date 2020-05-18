Cannabis grower’s IPO statements just puffery – N.Y. judge

A New York judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Canada-based cannabis producer Sundial Growers Inc of misleading investors about the quality of its marijuana products during an initial public offering that raised $143 million.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Barry Ostrager on Friday ruled the company’s offering documents show Sundial made no guarantees about its products’ quality and refuted the allegations in the proposed shareholder class action.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3bIobfh