TD Ameritrade beats customer lawsuit over negative oil futures

A Chicago federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action against TD Ameritrade over its alleged failure to help customers avoid losses in April when crude oil futures fell below $0 for the first time as the COVID-19 pandemic shocked the economy.

U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall on Thursday dismissed John Lindstrom’s lawsuit seeking damages for himself and others who lost money on oil futures in accounts with the brokerage. The judge wrote that Lindstrom’s strongest allegation, that the brokerage, which was represented by Katten Muchin Rosenman, failed to enable protocols that would let investors place negatively priced trades, cannot stand because he has not claimed he tried to make such trades.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/38xvRl9