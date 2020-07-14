IN BRIEF: SEC charges purported wind turbine company, executives with fraud

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday charged an Arizona company and three of its executives with defrauding investors in a purported wind turbine venture out of $1.9 million in an unregistered stock offering.

In a civil lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the agency accused Thunderbird Power Corp, its CEO Richard Hinds, its former president Anthony Goldstein and consultant John Alexander van Arem of misappropriating nearly $850,000 of the investors’ funds to enrich themselves and pay sales agents to seek out more victims.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3j3MZ6f