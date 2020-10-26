Ex-Sterne Agee analyst liable for improper gifts to pension fund manager

A Manhattan federal judge has found a former analyst at Sterne Agee liable for covering up a ski trip aimed at winning business from a state pension fund in a victory for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in an opinion on Friday said John Paulsen, represented by Armstrong Teasdale, knew the $12,700 trip he took with a former colleague and client on the Birmingham, Alabama-based brokerage’s dime in 2015 was an illegal quid pro quo and lied to protect himself.

