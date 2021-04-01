Twitter cannot invoke its lawyers at securities fraud trial

A federal judge in Oakland has ruled that Twitter Inc cannot tell jurors at an upcoming trial about its “good faith” legal efforts to ensure the accuracy of disclosures about user engagement that shareholders allege were misleading.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar on Wednesday granted a motion by shareholders, represented by Motley Rice and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, to preclude the social media giant from introducing evidence about the compliance processes it followed before making the challenged statements at a rare securities class action trial scheduled for September.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2QY00ou