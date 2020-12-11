Twitter beats shareholder lawsuit over 2019 privacy bug

A California federal judge has dismissed a shareholders’ lawsuit seeking damages from Twitter, saying it failed to allege the social media giant knew and hid that a bug fix meant to protect users’ privacy would affect ad revenue.

U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland dismissed the proposed class action against Twitter, represented by Latham & Watkins, on Thursday but gave lead co-plaintiffs Twitter Investor Group and the Weston Family Partnership, represented by Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer and Pomerantz, respectively, a chance to amend their complaint. A 2019 announcement that Twitter had fixed software issues that exposed user data to advertisers was not misleading merely because it was silent on the potential impact on ad revenue, Rogers wrote.

