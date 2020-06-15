Twitter moves to dismiss shareholder lawsuit over user privacy glitch

Twitter Inc and its top executives have asked a federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action by investors who allege that a software change made to protect users’ privacy caused the company’s advertising revenue to drop.

San Francisco-based Twitter, CEO Jack Dorsey and CFO Ned Segal, represented by Michele Johnson and other lawyers at Latham & Watkins, said in a motion filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that the investors had “spun claims of securities fraud” from a “laudable effort to be transparent with users about a privacy correction.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3e5gfqr