June 15, 2020 / 8:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Twitter moves to dismiss shareholder lawsuit over user privacy glitch

Brendan Pierson

Twitter Inc and its top executives have asked a federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action by investors who allege that a software change made to protect users’ privacy caused the company’s advertising revenue to drop.

San Francisco-based Twitter, CEO Jack Dorsey and CFO Ned Segal, represented by Michele Johnson and other lawyers at Latham & Watkins, said in a motion filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that the investors had “spun claims of securities fraud” from a “laudable effort to be transparent with users about a privacy correction.”

