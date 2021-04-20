Tyson Foods says shareholder ineligible to lead lawsuit over COVID-19 response

Tyson Foods Inc. has challenged a shareholder’s bid to lead a proposed class action in Brooklyn federal court against the poultry processor over its alleged misrepresentations about its efforts to protect workers against COVID-19.

The company and three executives represented by Mary Eaton of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer said in a letter on Monday the approximately $21,000 that private investment fund H Fried Canada Inc claims in losses appeared to be tied to put options sold before the proposed class period.

