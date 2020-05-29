CORRECTED: Special master says he will approve $1.21 bln Bausch securities settlement

(This article has been corrected to reflect that the settlement was approved by retired U.S. District Judge Dennis Cavanaugh as special master, not by U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp as stated in a previous version.)

A federal special master said Wednesday that he would grant final approval to a $1.21 billion settlement by Bausch Health Cos Inc of a shareholder class action alleging the company misled investors about its business operations and financial performance when it was called Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

The settlement, announced last December, a fee award of 13%, or about $157 million, for the plaintiffs’ lawyers, who are led by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Xy85Qg