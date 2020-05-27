Judge says he will approve $1.21 bln Bausch securities settlement

A federal judge said Wednesday that he would grant final approval to a $1.21 billion settlement by Bausch Health Cos Inc of a shareholder class action alleging the company misled investors about its business operations and financial performance when it was called Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

The settlement, announced last December, a fee award of 13%, or about $157 million, for the plaintiffs’ lawyers, who are led by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Xy85Qg