Verseau investor can inspect records of funding refusal

A Verseau Therapeutics shareholder can inspect the private company’s records for evidence that conflicts of interest marred a decision made by its board of directors to reject a funding proposal, a Delaware court has ruled.

Vice Chancellor Paul Fioravanti of the Delaware Chancery Court said on Friday that shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments’ is entitled to the records, writing that the venture capital firm had cleared the “very low” bar required to receive further information on the board’s rejection of Alexandria’s proposal to lead a $30 million financing round in April.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/34BxXiq