Voya Financial to repay clients $22.9 million in SEC deal over conflicts

Voya Financial Advisors Inc has agreed to repay clients $22.9 million in a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, resolving claims that the company earned higher fees thanks to undisclosed conflicts of interest.

According to the regulator, the Des Moines, Iowa-based investment company, represented by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, violated securities law by failing to disclose conflicts of interest related to its selection of mutual funds and money market accounts for clients from 2013 to 2018 and its policy on illiquid alternative investments between 2013 and 2017. Voya neither admitted nor denied the allegations.

