Volkswagen urges 9th Circuit to end bondholders' emission fraud case

A lawyer for Volkswagen AG on Tuesday urged the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to end bondholders’ fraud lawsuit seeking to hold the German automaker liable for failing to disclose its use of so-called defeat devices to evade emissions regulations, saying a trial court had misapplied the law in letting the case proceed.

Robert Giuffra Jr. of Sullivan & Cromwell told the three-judge panel that U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco had erred in ruling that the pension fund leading the case did not have to show it relied on the private placement memorandum it claims was misleading when purchasing Volkswagen bonds in 2014 and 2015. The fund, represented by Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, seeks damages over Volkswagen’s failure to disclose secret efforts to defeat U.S. pollution tests, which the automaker later admitted to regulators.

