IN BRIEF: Volkswagen investor sues over "Voltswagen" prank

A Volkswagen AG investor has sued over the German automaker’s fake announcement that it would change its name in the United States to “Voltswagen,” seeking damages on behalf of investors who bought shares on the two days before the company declared the announcement an April Fool’s joke.

Volkswagen American depositary receipt holder Gerald Montag, represented by The Rosen Law Firm, says the company and its U.S. subsidiary Volkswagen Group of America Inc “purposefully misled reporters” who took the detailed announcement seriously. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles federal court on Friday hours after reports that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was looking into the matter.

