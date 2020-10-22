Pro gambler sues Preet Bharara claiming misconduct in insider trading case

Professional gambler Billy Walters sued former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and others on Thursday, alleging that leaks to the media were part of a conspiracy to violate his due process rights in the run-up to his insider trading conviction.

The Manhattan federal court lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and a declaration that Bharara, former FBI agent David Chaves and other agents and prosecutors violated his Fifth Amendment right to a fair trial by leaking information about their investigation of Walters to the media. Walters was convicted in 2017 of insider trading charges and sentenced to five years in prison. He was released to home confinement earlier this year due to the pandemic.

