Online home goods retailer Wayfair Inc has won the dismissal of a proposed class action accusing the company and its officers of inflating its stock price by concealing weakening demand and rising advertising costs.

Senior U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock in Boston ruled Wednesday that the investors in the lawsuit had failed to allege any material misstatements or losses.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3e8TrFn