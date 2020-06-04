Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: SEC awards record $50 million whistleblower award

Nate Raymond

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday awarded nearly $50 million to a tipster who reported misconduct at a company, the largest bounty to date issued to a person under a whistleblower program that incentivizes insiders to report wrongdoing.

The securities regulator said the whistleblower provided “detailed, firsthand observations of misconduct by a company,” resulting in an enforcement action that resulted in a “significant” amount of money being returned to victims.

