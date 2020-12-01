Yelp executives lose bid to dismiss shareholder derivative lawsuit

Yelp executives must face a shareholder’s lawsuit seeking to hold them liable to the company for alleged misstatements that led to a shareholder class action, a California federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen of Oakland on Monday rejected a bid by three current or former Yelp executives, represented by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, to dismiss the derivative action brought on Yelp’s behalf by shareholder Nicholas Ingrao, represented by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37oQ6AT