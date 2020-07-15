Westlaw News
July 15, 2020 / 10:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deerfield execs to remain free on bail pending Supreme Court review

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Two former partners at the hedge fund Deerfield Management and a political consultant found guilty of insider trading will remain free on bail while they petition the U.S. Supreme Court for certiorari, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday stayed its own earlier mandate upholding the convictions connected to leaks from within a federal health agency of former Deerfield executives Rob Olan and Ted Huber and Precipio Health Strategies founder David Blaszczak.

