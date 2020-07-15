Deerfield execs to remain free on bail pending Supreme Court review

Two former partners at the hedge fund Deerfield Management and a political consultant found guilty of insider trading will remain free on bail while they petition the U.S. Supreme Court for certiorari, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday stayed its own earlier mandate upholding the convictions connected to leaks from within a federal health agency of former Deerfield executives Rob Olan and Ted Huber and Precipio Health Strategies founder David Blaszczak.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3h40Ibm