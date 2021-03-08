SEC reverses former Ameriprise broker's suspension

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has issued a rare reversal in a disciplinary case against a former Ameriprise Financial Inc broker, saying an industry regulator had not shown he acted in bad faith in a customer dispute.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority had suspended David Tysk for one year and fined him $50,000 after finding he violated the self-regulatory organization’s rules by adding to his notes on a customer in the midst of a dispute with the customer over a $2 million investment. The SEC overturned that finding on Friday, saying that FINRA had failed to show that Tysk, represented by Eversheds Sutherland, acted improperly.

