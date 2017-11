San Francisco-based law firm Sedgwick on Tuesday said it will close in early January following a steady stream of partner departures in the last year.

“We have concluded that the best way to allow our lawyers to continue providing great service to our clients is by ceasing operations and moving to other excellent law firms,” the firm said in a press release.

