Warehouser Segro raises 450 mln pounds from new shares, flags no-deal Brexit risks

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Segro Plc will issue new shares to raise about 450 million pounds ($576.45 million) for investment in a pipeline of UK and European projects, the developer and manager of warehouses and industrial properties said on Friday.

The company, which also reported higher revenue for 2018, also warned of potentially acute effects on markets from a disorderly no-deal Brexit but said it judged the chances of adverse impact on its business as “low”.