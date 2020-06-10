Segro upsizes share sale plan by 30 million pounds to fund growth

June 10 (Reuters) - Segro Plc said on Wednesday that strong demand from investors has led the warehousing specialist to increase the size of its share sale to 680 million pounds, aimed at funding expansion plans amid the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which initially planned to raise equity of 650 million pounds, said it has placed around 82 million shares at 820 pence per share, a discount of about 4.5% to its stock’s last close. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)