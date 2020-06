June 9 (Reuters) - Warehousing specialist Segro Plc on Tuesday said it would raise about 650 million pounds ($827.58 million) through private share placement, and kept its dividend policy unchanged.

The company said it would continue to target a payout ratio of 85% to 95% of adjusted profit after tax, adding that it intended to declare an interim dividend of 6.9 pence per share ($1 = 0.7854 pounds) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)